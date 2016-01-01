Dr. Dueno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otto Dueno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Otto Dueno, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Locations
Dayton Behavioral Care627 S Edwin C Moses Blvd Ste 2C Bldg D, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions
Midwest Clinical Psychiatric Services1 Elizabeth Pl # G3, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 281-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Otto Dueno, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dueno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dueno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dueno has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dueno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dueno speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dueno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dueno.
