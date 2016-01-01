See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Miami, FL
Dr. Otto Concepcion, MD

Internal Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Otto Concepcion, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. 

Dr. Concepcion works at Doctors Medical Center in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gilberto M Capiro MD PA
    7800 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33155
(305) 685-5688
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Obesity
Overweight
Atherosclerosis
Obesity
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atherosclerosis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
    About Dr. Otto Concepcion, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1508002999
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Otto Concepcion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Concepcion is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Concepcion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Concepcion works at Doctors Medical Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Concepcion's profile.

    Dr. Concepcion has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Concepcion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Concepcion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Concepcion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

