Dr. Ottar Kristinsson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ottar Kristinsson, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from University Of Iceland Faculty Of Medicine, Iceland and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea East Mason Health Center3021 Voyager Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 436-1340
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He spent time with us and answered all of our questions. He was knowledgeable and kind.
About Dr. Ottar Kristinsson, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Rheumatology, Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital
- Pediatrics, Connecticut Children's Medical Center
- Connecticut Childrens Medical Center
- University Of Iceland Faculty Of Medicine, Iceland
- Pediatrics
