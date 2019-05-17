Dr. Matos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otsenre Matos, MD
Overview
Dr. Otsenre Matos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from U Zaragoza.
They frequently treat conditions like Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4821 US Highway 19 Ste 1, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 849-2005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matos?
Neve find any thing like. Them Dr., staff, all kind, gentle, none judgmental. On time no waiting 10 maximum. Prescription on time no delay. Excellent diagnostic Office neat, clean every thing is positive.
About Dr. Otsenre Matos, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679553481
Education & Certifications
- Papanicolau Cancer Rsch Inst
- University of Miami Hospitals and Clinics
- U Zaragoza
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matos accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matos has seen patients for Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matos speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Matos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.