Overview

Dr. Otis Jones Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Jones Jr works at Mercury Medical in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.