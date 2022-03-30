Overview

Dr. Otis Gordon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Gordon works at CHI St. Vincent Gastroenterology Clinic - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Anal or Rectal Pain and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

