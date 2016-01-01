Dr. Otis Ferguson III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Otis Ferguson III, MD
Dr. Otis Ferguson III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Consultants in Opthamology PC7633 E Jefferson Ave Ste 120, Detroit, MI 48214 Directions (313) 824-8941
St. John Hospital and Medical Center22101 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 824-8941
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1215013297
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ferguson III has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferguson III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferguson III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferguson III has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.