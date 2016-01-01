Overview

Dr. Otis Ferguson III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Ferguson III works at Otis B Ferguson III MD PC in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.