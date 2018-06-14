Overview

Dr. Otilio Melero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago.



Dr. Melero works at Otilio Melero MD, Chicago, Il in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.