Dr. Quadrat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otakar Quadrat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Otakar Quadrat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY IN PRAGUE / FIRST FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiology Physicians P.A.311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 320, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 255-5331
Dx Ekg, Echo303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 255-5331
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Quadrat is great. An excellent cardiologist— as a matter of fact, the best! I’m 80
About Dr. Otakar Quadrat, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1245286624
Education & Certifications
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY IN PRAGUE / FIRST FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quadrat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quadrat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quadrat has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quadrat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quadrat speaks Czech.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Quadrat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quadrat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quadrat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quadrat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.