Overview

Dr. Otakar Krcal, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hawkins County Memorial Hospital and Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Krcal works at Associated Neurologists Kngsprt in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.