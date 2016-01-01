Overview

Dr. Orlando Garza, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Garza works at Orthopedics & Rehab Center in Odessa, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.