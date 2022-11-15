Dr. Oszkar Szentirmai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szentirmai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oszkar Szentirmai, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oszkar Szentirmai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Semmelweis University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Back & Spine Ctr At Mrtn Mem509 SE Riverside Dr Ste 203, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 288-5862
HCA Florida Neurosurgical Specialists - Fort Pierce2402 Frist Blvd Ste 201, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 466-1113Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a problem with my 2 disk in my neck that was causing me pain and paralysis on my left side. He knew what the issue was and fixed the problem. I have no pain and I feel better than my old self. Thank you, Dr. Szentrimai and team.
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hungarian
- Cornell U-NY Hosp
- University of Colorado Denver
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Semmelweis University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Szentirmai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szentirmai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szentirmai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szentirmai has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szentirmai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Szentirmai speaks Hungarian.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Szentirmai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szentirmai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szentirmai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szentirmai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.