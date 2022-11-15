Overview

Dr. Oszkar Szentirmai, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Semmelweis University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Szentirmai works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.