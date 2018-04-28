Dr. Oswaldo Henriquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henriquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oswaldo Henriquez, MD
Overview
Dr. Oswaldo Henriquez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Henriquez works at
Locations
Don Soffer Clinical Research Center1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just had a tonsillectomy surgety with Dr Henriquez did an excellent job with the surgical procedure and recovery was excellent. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Oswaldo Henriquez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1104229145
Education & Certifications
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henriquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henriquez accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henriquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henriquez works at
Dr. Henriquez has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection and Tracheal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henriquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Henriquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henriquez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henriquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henriquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.