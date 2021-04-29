Overview

Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Grenardo works at Integrated OB/Gyn at Parker in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.