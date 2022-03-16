Dr. Rondon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD
Overview
Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare.
Dr. Rondon works at
Locations
Guzek James P MD6695 W Rio Grande Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 Directions (509) 736-0826
Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute3900 Kern Way, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 966-1356
Pacific Cataract/Laser Inst3330 4th St, Lewiston, ID 83501 Directions (208) 746-2025
Hospital Affiliations
- Billings Clinic
- St. Vincent Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Medicaid
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
All of PCLI staff were positive, courteous and professional. I was particularly impressed with Dr Rondon. He greeted all prospective patients in a friendly, professional manner. He performed my surgery painlessly and promptly.
About Dr. Oswald Rondon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Glaucoma Fellowship, New England Eye Center Tufts University School of Medicine/Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston. Boston, MA
- Ophthalmology Residency Chief Resident. Nassau University Medical Center/State University Of New York At Stony Brook. East Meadow, Ny
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Brown University Providence, RI. Bachelor of Arts in Biology
