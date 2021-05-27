Dr. Mikell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oswald Mikell, MD
Overview
Dr. Oswald Mikell, MD is a Dermatologist in Beaufort, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Cancer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 242 Ladys Island Dr, Beaufort, SC 29907 Directions (843) 525-9277
Dermatology Associates of the Lowcountry3901 Main St Ste D, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (843) 689-5259
Center for Digestive and Liver Health LLC40 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 210, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 705-0840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely He is the best! He has treated my husband twice for skin cancer surgery and everything has gone great!! Couldn’t ask for a more precise procedure!
About Dr. Oswald Mikell, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1669414819
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mikell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mikell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mikell has seen patients for Excision of Skin Cancer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mikell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mikell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mikell.
