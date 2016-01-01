Overview

Dr. Oswald Bostic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Bostic works at Eastpointe Internists in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.