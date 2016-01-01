Dr. Bostic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oswald Bostic, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Oswald Bostic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
Cardiovascular Associates PC27177 Lahser Rd Ste 103, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 926-9075
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1063439586
- UNIVERSITY OF BRITISH COLUMBIA / FACULTY OF EDUCATION
Dr. Bostic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bostic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bostic has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bostic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bostic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bostic.
