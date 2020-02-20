Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valenzuela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Chile At Santiago School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Valenzuela works at
Locations
-
1
South Palm Beach Nephrology3925 W Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 107, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Directions (561) 752-9636Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Valenzuela?
Great doctor. When Dr. Halpert retired I was very concerned who I would get. Dr. Valenzuela was fantastic. Very comforting & knows his business. I am thrilled to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Osvaldo Valenzuela, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Spanish
- 1508847088
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- University Of Chile At Santiago School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valenzuela has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valenzuela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valenzuela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valenzuela works at
Dr. Valenzuela has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valenzuela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valenzuela speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Valenzuela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valenzuela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valenzuela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valenzuela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.