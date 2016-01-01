Dr. Osvaldo Padron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osvaldo Padron, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Osvaldo Padron, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Carrollwood, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Florida Urology Partners5913 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 588-8453Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Osvaldo Padron, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1720069537
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
