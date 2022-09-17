Overview

Dr. Osvaldo Lopez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lopez works at TEMECULA VALLEY HOSPITAL in Temecula, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.