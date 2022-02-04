Dr. Osvaldo Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osvaldo Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Osvaldo Gonzalez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
-
1
Richard H. Israel Phd PA2101 Medical Park Dr Ste 211, Silver Spring, MD 20902 Directions (301) 836-9900
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventist Healthcare White Oak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
great: ) I have been visiting looking for a good endocrinology and I found dr Gonzalez. Dr Gonzalez knows about your condition and beyond of expectation. He takes his time explain all treatments and procedure in detail. He makes sure that I understand all that he tells me. I feel very satisfy with the. service he provide
About Dr. Osvaldo Gonzalez, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104828748
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.