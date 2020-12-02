Dr. Osvaldo Gaytan Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaytan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osvaldo Gaytan Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Osvaldo Gaytan Jr, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Gaytan Jr works at
Locations
Univ Behavioral Hlth OP Clin1900 Denver Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 544-4000
Cardio Doppler of El Paso811 Chelsea St Ste B, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 201-0199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gaytan has really helped me through the process of dealing with a difficult teenager who is also afflicted by mental health issues. As a parent I can tell you that my teenager feels at ease with him and Dr. Gaytan takes the time to fully explain everything without making you feel rushed. Glad to have found him. Very satisfied with his care. Highly recommend. 5 stars.
About Dr. Osvaldo Gaytan Jr, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346220043
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaytan Jr speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaytan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaytan Jr.
