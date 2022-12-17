Dr. Osvaldo Fajardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fajardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osvaldo Fajardo, MD
Overview
Dr. Osvaldo Fajardo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.
Dr. Fajardo works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Family Medicine8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 562-4430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants5236 W University Dr Ste 3300, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (972) 562-4430
-
3
TDDC McKinney-McKinney Medical Village7300 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 275, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 562-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fajardo?
I’ve treated by Dr Fajardo for a long time. I’ve undergone colonoscopies, endoscopy and several treatments. Dr Fajardo is overly qualified, professional and very caring doctor. We’ve moved from Frisco to Forney and we rather drive back to Frisco to be seeing by him. I definitely would recommend Dr Fajardo.
About Dr. Osvaldo Fajardo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457337297
Education & Certifications
- U Tex SW Med Sch
- San Juan Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fajardo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fajardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fajardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fajardo works at
Dr. Fajardo has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fajardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fajardo speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Fajardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fajardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fajardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fajardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.