Overview

Dr. Osvaldo Fajardo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Fajardo works at OmniSpine Pain Management in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.