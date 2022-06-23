Overview

Dr. Osvaldo Camilo Sr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Ochsner Saint Mary.



Dr. Camilo Sr works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.