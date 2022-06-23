Dr. Osvaldo Camilo Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camilo Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osvaldo Camilo Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Osvaldo Camilo Sr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Ochsner Saint Mary.
Locations
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3980
Ochsner Foundation Hospital Psych1516 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-7778
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Ochsner Saint Mary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A very attentive and kind doctor
About Dr. Osvaldo Camilo Sr, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camilo Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camilo Sr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camilo Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camilo Sr has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camilo Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Camilo Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camilo Sr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camilo Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camilo Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.