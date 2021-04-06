Overview

Dr. Ostap Dovirak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Riverside Walter Reed Hospital.



Dr. Dovirak works at RIVERSIDE INPATIENT INTERNAL MEDICINE in Newport News, VA with other offices in Hampton, VA and Williamsburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.