Overview

Dr. Ossama Labib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.



Dr. Labib works at Douaa M Girgis DMD PC in Fall River, MA with other offices in Somerset, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.