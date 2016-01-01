Overview

Dr. Ossama Hozayen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Hozayen works at Advanced Digestive Center in Hazlet, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.