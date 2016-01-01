Dr. Hozayen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ossama Hozayen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ossama Hozayen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hazlet, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Hozayen works at
Locations
Dr. Mona Awad MD1 Bethany Rd Ste 6, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 264-5005
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ossama Hozayen, MD
- Nephrology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Muhlenberg Reg Med Center|West Virginia University Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hozayen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hozayen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hozayen works at
Dr. Hozayen has seen patients for Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hozayen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hozayen speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hozayen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hozayen.
