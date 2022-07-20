Overview

Dr. Ossama Al-Assafeen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Belton, MO. They graduated from Damascus University - Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Lebanon and Mercy Hospital Springfield.



Dr. Al-Assafeen works at Southland Primary Care in Belton, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.