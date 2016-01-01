Overview

Dr. Ossama Rahman, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Florence, SC. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Rahman works at MUSC Health Florence Medical Center in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.