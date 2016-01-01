Overview

Dr. Osmund Chan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Chan works at OSMUND T CHAN, MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Malignant Otitis Externa and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.