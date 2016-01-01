See All Otolaryngologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Osmund Chan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Osmund Chan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Chan works at OSMUND T CHAN, MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Malignant Otitis Externa and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Osmund T. Chan. M.d. A Medical Corp.
    711 W College St Ste 202, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 626-8338

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Malignant Otitis Externa
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Malignant Otitis Externa
Outer Ear Infection

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Osmund Chan, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1346385663
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Osmund Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Malignant Otitis Externa and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

