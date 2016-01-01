Overview

Dr. Osmin Morales, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health



Dr. Morales works at Miami Pain Relief Institute in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.