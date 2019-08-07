See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Osmany Deangelo, DO

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Osmany Deangelo, DO is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ N Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteo Med. and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital and Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs.

Dr. Deangelo works at South Dade Orthopedic in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    South Dade Orthopedic
    7867 N Kendall Dr Ste 130, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 255-3050
  2. 2
    Florida Vascular and Interventional
    7887 N Kendall Dr Ste 210, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 598-1555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Larkin Community Hospital
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis

Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Osmany Deangelo, DO

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1427019728
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ N Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteo Med.
    Medical Education

