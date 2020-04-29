Overview

Dr. Osman Latif, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Latif works at MDVIP - Lakeland, Florida in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.