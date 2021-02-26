Dr. Osman Khawar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khawar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osman Khawar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Osman Khawar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Glasgow, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Khawar works at
Locations
Escondido - Grand Avenue Office631 E Grand Ave Ste B, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khawar has saved me from suffering more than once. He is intelligent, yet humble, knowledgeable, yet approachable, thorough and engaging. Even though he is dealing with life and death matters, he can still put you at ease. I am heading toward a transplant in a few months, largely in part to his skill and care. He really cares about his patients. All the best, Dr Khawar, all the best.
About Dr. Osman Khawar, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1598813644
Education & Certifications
- University Of Glasgow, Faculty Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khawar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khawar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khawar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khawar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khawar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khawar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khawar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.