Dr. Osman Faheem, MD
Overview
Dr. Osman Faheem, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital.

Locations
The Mri Center of Greater Providence1076 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 273-2460
Saint Anne's Hospital795 Middle St, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 674-5600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southcoast Health Internal Medicine1565 N Main St Ste 306, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-9500
Southcoast Hospitals Group363 Highland Ave, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 973-7109
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Admitted to Saint Anne's Hospital, Fall River, MA in late 2016 with extreme water retention of which I eventually lost 85 lbs. of in six weeks; Diagnosed with Acute Systolic Congestive Heart Failure among several other issues that developed as a result of the disease. Dr. Faheem was the first Cardiologist assigned to review and diagnose my condition as well as the one who eventually preformed the Cardiac Cauterization procedure. He was always upbeat and pleasant.
About Dr. Osman Faheem, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1801073572
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
