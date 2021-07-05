Dr. Oskar Gaweda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaweda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oskar Gaweda, MD
Overview
Dr. Oskar Gaweda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NY. They graduated from Medical University Of Lodz and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Forest Hills and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Gaweda works at
Locations
-
1
Oskar Gaweda Medical Office6412 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 559-7593
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely grateful to Dr. Oskar Gaweda and the entire staff of the clinic for very professional medical care. Medical experience, individual approach to the patient and a very nice atmosphere among all staff deserve special recognition. I highly recommend this medical clinic.
About Dr. Oskar Gaweda, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1174773758
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Norbert Barlicki University Hospital In Lodz
- Medical University Of Lodz
