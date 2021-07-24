Dr. Osheen Abramian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osheen Abramian, MD
Overview
Dr. Osheen Abramian, MD is a Pulmonologist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Abramian works at
Locations
1
Cooper Pulmonary at Voorhees900 Centennial Blvd Ste K, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
2
Cooper Specialty Care at Willingboro218C Sunset Rd, Willingboro, NJ 08046 Directions
3
MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper - Camden2 Cooper Plz, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
4
MD Anderson at Cooper - Egg Harbor Township303 Central Ave, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abramian?
He is such an awesome doctor, a rare find. I was dealing with a very difficult to diagnosis and rare condition and he took time to listen to me and go over options. He then discussed my case with colleagues and called me the next day called me and guided me to a solution. The fact that he listened to me, believed and didn't dismiss me... that means a lot! As a Black female navigating the health care system is VERY difficult because most providers are biased and do not believe Black women when they describe their symptoms and think their pain is made up. These are the reasons that health disparities exist in the Black and Brown communities. His approach to care can really combat these disparities.
About Dr. Osheen Abramian, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1083028666
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abramian has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramian accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abramian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abramian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramian works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.