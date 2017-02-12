Dr. Osep Armagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osep Armagan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with University of Illinois
ARC Orthopedic Group110 Jensen Ct Ste 1C, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (310) 361-7119Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Armagon helped me a few years back with a shattered elbow. His staff was friendly and remembered who I was each time I went in. He explained things in terms I understood and made me feel comfortable every step of the way. Now that I'm a beginner runner with running pains I think of him first. I would, and have recommended him to family and friends.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1265462337
- University of Illinois
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Armagan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Armagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armagan has seen patients for Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Armagan speaks Armenian and Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Armagan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armagan.
