See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Oscar Vazquez, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Oscar Vazquez, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4 (82)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Oscar Vazquez, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Vazquez works at Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Remy Rabinovich, MD
Dr. Remy Rabinovich, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Louis Re, MD
Dr. Louis Re, MD
8 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Frederick Buechel, MD
Dr. Frederick Buechel, MD
10 (22)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Lenox Hill Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC
    25 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-2277
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Summit Health
    440 Old Hook Rd Fl 2, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 343-2277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Internal Derangement of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Internal Derangement of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Rotator Cuff Tear

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vazquez?

    Mar 14, 2020
    Informative.
    Anonymous — Mar 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Oscar Vazquez, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Oscar Vazquez, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vazquez to family and friends

    Dr. Vazquez's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vazquez

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Oscar Vazquez, MD.

    About Dr. Oscar Vazquez, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063608875
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • USC U Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    Internship
    • NYU Hosp-Bellevue Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vazquez has seen patients for Internal Derangement of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Vazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vazquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vazquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vazquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Oscar Vazquez, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.