Overview

Dr. Oscar Vazquez, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Vazquez works at Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Emerson, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Internal Derangement of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.