Dr. Oscar Urrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Urrea, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Urrea, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Washington, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALDAS / FACULTY OF MEDICNE and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Urrea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Care Systems640 Jefferson Ave, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 222-6603
-
2
Psychiatric Care Systems PC110 Hidden Valley Rd, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (724) 941-4070
- 3 7000 Stonewood Dr Ste 300, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 242-8671
-
4
Mon Valley Dialysis Clinic Inc1051 Country Club Rd, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (724) 258-8014
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Urrea?
I have used Dr. Urrea to treat my kidney stones and other urinary problems since 2006. I am very happy with his services.
About Dr. Oscar Urrea, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1104893791
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALDAS / FACULTY OF MEDICNE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urrea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urrea accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urrea works at
Dr. Urrea has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Urrea. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Urrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Urrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.