Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Oscar Trujillo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Trujillo works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose and Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Broken Nose
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Oral Cancer Screening
Broken Nose
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Oral Cancer Screening

    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan

    Dec 14, 2022
    Dr Trujillo is amazing, he is compassionate, he listens to the patient and always makes sure you satisfied with work he done
    Mariana — Dec 14, 2022
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English
    1710243241
    Mittelman Fac Plas Surg Ctr Stanford Affil
    New York Presbyterian
    University of Maryland School Medicine
    Dr. Oscar Trujillo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trujillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Trujillo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trujillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Trujillo works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Trujillo's profile.

    Dr. Trujillo has seen patients for Broken Nose and Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trujillo on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Trujillo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trujillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trujillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trujillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

