Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham AL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Dr. Taunton Jr works at
Locations
Texas Orthopedic Specialists2425 HIGHWAY 121, Bedford, TX 76021 Directions (817) 540-4477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Texas Orthopedic Specialists10932 N Riverside Dr Ste 108, Fort Worth, TX 76244 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Texas Health Heb
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff Wonderful visit with the Dr, answered all our questions.
About Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1033196050
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Orthopaedic Institute - Hip & Knee Replacement
- University of Alabama Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham AL
- Auburn University
- Orthopedic Surgery
