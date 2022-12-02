Overview

Dr. Oscar Taunton Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bedford, TX. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine - Birmingham AL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southlake, Texas Health Heb and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Taunton Jr works at Texas Orthopedic Specialists in Bedford, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.