Dr. Oscar Tamez, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (85)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Oscar Tamez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.

Dr. Tamez works at Tejas Ear, Nose and Throat, P.A. in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Tejas Ear, Nose and Throat, P.A.
    7201 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 255-8070

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Pediatric Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neck Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Umbilical Blood Cord Sampling (PUBS) Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Dec 01, 2021
    So very happy and grateful for Dr. Tamez doing my nasal surgery, as well as each and everyone of his staff members. My experience from front office greetings and kindness, the staff in the patient room, the check desk, every single person is so nice and professional. I've never been to such a nice and professional doctors office. Except for the office of my primary care doctor. Thank you for everything breathe on!??
    Anna Garza — Dec 01, 2021
    About Dr. Oscar Tamez, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1811986219
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
