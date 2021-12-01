Dr. Oscar Tamez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Tamez, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Tamez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Dr. Tamez works at
Locations
-
1
Tejas Ear, Nose and Throat, P.A.7201 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 255-8070
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tamez?
So very happy and grateful for Dr. Tamez doing my nasal surgery, as well as each and everyone of his staff members. My experience from front office greetings and kindness, the staff in the patient room, the check desk, every single person is so nice and professional. I’ve never been to such a nice and professional doctors office. Except for the office of my primary care doctor. Thank you for everything breathe on!??
About Dr. Oscar Tamez, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1811986219
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tamez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tamez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tamez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tamez works at
Dr. Tamez has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tamez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tamez speaks Arabic and Spanish.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.