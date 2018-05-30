Dr. Oscar Spivey Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spivey Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Spivey Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Spivey Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in McMinnville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas River Park and Unity Medical Center.
Dr. Spivey Jr works at
Locations
1502 SPARTA ST, McMinnville, TN 37110
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
- Unity Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Need a picture of Dr. Spivey online.... Best bladder and kidney doctor..He makes you Very comfortable with friendly and professional checkup!
About Dr. Oscar Spivey Jr, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1326146911
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spivey Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spivey Jr accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spivey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spivey Jr works at
Dr. Spivey Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spivey Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spivey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spivey Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spivey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spivey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.