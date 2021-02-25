Overview

Dr. Oscar Sosa, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Larkin Community Hospital.



Dr. Sosa works at South Dade Orthopedic in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.