Dr. Oscar Sanchez, MD
Dr. Oscar Sanchez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.
Providence Medical Group-medford Neurology920 ROYAL AVE, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 732-8400
Providence Medford Medical Center1111 Crater Lake Ave, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 732-5000
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
I went to DR. Sanchez 4 years ago when he was at Asante. He spent about an hour with me and referred me to Stanford because of all the symptoms I had and it wasn't his specialty. That is a great doctor who knows his limits and will send you where you will get the right testing and answers. I'm going back to see him again soon that's how much I liked him. Bill in Shady Cove.
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1063412427
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanchez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanchez has seen patients for Alzheimer's Disease, Dementia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanchez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.
