Overview

Dr. Oscar Saffold, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.



Dr. Saffold works at Mid Florida Dermatology and Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.