Dr. Oscar Saffold, MD
Dr. Oscar Saffold, MD is a Dermatologist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center.
MetroWest Office7652 Ashley Park Ct Ste 305, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 299-7333Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Waterford Lakes Office829 Woodbury Rd Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32828 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Mid Florida Dermatology & Plastic Surgery7350 Futures Dr Ste 12A, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 299-7333
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Oscar Saffold, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- Boston City Hospital
- George W Hubbard Hosp
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Saffold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saffold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saffold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saffold has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saffold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Saffold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saffold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saffold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saffold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.