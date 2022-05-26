Dr. Oscar Rosales, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosales is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Rosales, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oscar Rosales, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Rosales works at
Locations
Houston Cardiovascular Asociates6400 Fannin St Ste 3000, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-0841Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR. ROSALES HAS BEEN MY CARDIOLOGIST FOR MORE THAN 10 YEARS, REALIZES THE FUNDAMENTAL VIRTUE OS PROPERLY ATTENDING. HIS FACILITY COUNTS WITH UP-TO-STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY AFTER ALL TESTS, DR. ROSALES SPENDS HIS TIME WITH THE PATIENT TO DETAIL EXPLAIN RESULTS AND, IF NECESSARY, ANTECIPATE CORRECTIVE ACTIONS AND/OR PRECAUTIONS I OWE HIM MY LIFE
About Dr. Oscar Rosales, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194746172
Education & Certifications
- U Texas
- Tulane University
- Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
