Overview

Dr. Oscar Rosales, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Pontificia U Javeriana, Bogota and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Rosales works at Houston Cardiovascular Asociates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.