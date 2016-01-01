Overview

Dr. Oscar Rodriguez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Oscar D Rodriguez, MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.