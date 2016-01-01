Dr. Oscar Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Oscar Rodriguez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Locations
-
1
Oscar Rodriguez, MD145 E 15th St Apt 1F, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 603-9818
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Meritain Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Oscar Rodriguez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1861563496
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hospital and Medical Center of NY
- Ponce School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez works at
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.