Overview

Dr. Oscar Reyna, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Latrobe, PA. They graduated from MUHLENBERG REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Reyna works at Oscar Reyna MD Inc in Latrobe, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.